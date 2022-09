What Is the Future of Ethereum After The Merge?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) continues to drop both from highs earlier this month and all-time highs in late 2021. The Merge gave a short-term pop, but that hype is now gone, and it's worth questioning what the future of this blockchain is.*Crypto prices used were mid-day prices on Sept. 23, 2022. The video was published on Sept. 26, 2022.Continue reading