What Pullback? Bitcoin Can Still Hit $100,000

Year to date, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is up 78%, and that's after a minor pullback that saw it lose nearly 10% of its value after briefly touching the $30,000 level for the first time in nearly 10 months. At the same time, Bitcoin continues to outperform just about every other major cryptocurrency. But just how much higher can Bitcoin go? In mid-April, Standard Chartered Bank issued a new price target of $100,000 for Bitcoin for year-end 2024. At current prices, that would suggest a monster rally that sees Bitcoin more than triple in value in less than 20 months. So let's dive into some of the assumptions used to create that $100,000 price target.A big reason Bitcoin might explode in value has to do with the current macroeconomic environment. According to Standard Chartered Bank, the "crypto winter" is officially over now, and people can go back to investing in crypto. Moreover, if you buy into the assumption that the Federal Reserve has finished tightening and will now leave interest rates alone or even cut them before too long, then that is obviously going to be a huge positive for the entire crypto market. Risk assets such as Bitcoin tend to flourish when rates are low or declining.