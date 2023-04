What's a Better Buy: Ethereum or Solana?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Since Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was created in 2015 it has radically altered the cryptocurrency landscape. Thanks to an innovation known as smart contracts, developers could create blockchain-based applications that automatically run and transfer value when certain criteria are met.Initially, Ethereum was the only smart-contract-capable blockchain, but in recent years this has changed. New blockchains have come into existence that not only offer smart contract functionality, but also a slew of other features hoping to build off of Ethereum. One of those blockchains is Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), a blazingly fast smart contract blockchain that has a considerable user base and is the 10th most valuable cryptocurrency by market cap. Many believe Solana could eventually outdo Ethereum as the premier smart contract blockchain, but those hopes might be greatly inflated. Continue reading