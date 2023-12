When Will the Ripple (XRP) Lawsuit End?

I'm not into courtroom dramas. Law & Order and Suits aren't my cup of tea and I only watch Daredevil for the superhero fun. But I can't look away from the slow-burning production called Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) v. Ripple Labs, Inc., also known as case number 20-CV-10832 in the Southern District of New York.In this thrilling tale, District Judge Analisa Torres holds the power to steer the cryptocurrency market into a new era. While the legal complaint only concerns Ripple (CRYPTO: XRP) and its operating structure, the precedents set here should have ripple effects (pun intended) on other cryptocurrencies, too.So Ripple owners and other crypto investors are keeping a close eye on SEC v. Ripple Labs. But this saga has been going on for three years now. When will it end -- and how?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel