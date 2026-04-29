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29.04.2026 23:37:00
Where Will Bitcoin Be in 3 Years?
By now, most people in the cryptocurrency market know that long-term investing is the key to sustainable returns. The asset class is notoriously volatile, and a buy-and-hold strategy helps smooth out the booms and busts to let its fundamental growth drivers shine through.For Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), this mindset is particularly important. The world's leading cryptocurrency reached its all-time high of $126,000 in October last year before falling 39% as of the time of this writing.Investors are eager to know what factors could drive its eventual recovery. Let's dig deeper to see what the next three years could hold.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1738
|
0,0001
|
|
0,01
|Japanischer Yen
|
183,66
|
-0,1200
|
|
-0,07
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8626
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,917
|
0,0008
|
|
0,08
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,1952
|
0,0067
|
|
0,07