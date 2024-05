Where Will Bitcoin Be in 5 Years?

It would take you more than a few minutes to find an asset that has produced a better return in the past five years than Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). During that stretch, the world's most valuable cryptocurrency has soared 1,000%. For comparison's sake, the tech-heavy Nasdaq -100 index climbed 128% in that time.Bitcoin has been on a fantastic run in the past year and a half in particular. But things are cooling down, as it sits 13% off its peak price (as of the morning of May 5). Investors are probably viewing this as a potential buying opportunity.If we look out over the next five years, where could Bitcoin be?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel