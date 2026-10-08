Where Will Ethereum Be in 2030?

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin recently unveiled a brand-new vision of where the Layer 1 blockchain network will be by the year 2030. Due to new technological upgrades on the way, Buterin says, Ethereum will look very different than it does now.

In fact, Buterin even questions whether Ethereum should be called a "blockchain" by 2030. At that point, he says, it will be a super-powerful "cryptographic world computer." So, what does that mean for the future price of Ethereum?

From Buterin's perspective, the next few years will be pivotal for Ethereum's future development. In fact, he suggests that the blockchain upgrade (codenamed "Hegota") scheduled for next year will be the last "normal" upgrade of the blockchain. After that, he says, there will be a series of highly complex upgrades that include improvements made to efficiency, throughput capacity, user privacy, and quantum security.

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