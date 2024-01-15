|
15.01.2024 13:28:00
Where Will Ethereum Be in 3 Years?
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is a cryptocurrency that really doesn't get as much attention as it probably should. Over the past week, that's certainly true, with any sort of discussion around Ethereum dwarfed by the massive catalyst that hit the overall crypto sector -- the highly anticipated approval of spot Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) ETFs by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).This key catalyst initially drove a significant amount of buying interest in Bitcoin but has since given way to outperformance for Ethereum. As it turns out, investors are clearly focused on the next crypto with a big catalyst on the horizon, which could certainly be the introduction of spot Ethereum ETFs. Given the rather positive stance regulators have taken with Ethereum, market anticipation around such an event has driven Ethereum upward this week to levels not seen since spring 2022.Now, the question is whether this momentum can continue. For long-term investors, the question of where Ethereum may be in three years' time is one that is certainly worth trying to answer.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,095
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Japanischer Yen
|
159,6
|
-0,0100
|
|
-0,01
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8605
|
0,0001
|
|
0,01
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9372
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,566
|
-0,0002
|
|
0,00
