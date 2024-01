Where Will Ethereum Be in 5 Years?

The latest crypto winter is thawing out as we speak. From crypto-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs) driving institutional investor interest to planned technology upgrades to many of the leading crypto platforms, investors have found many new reasons to pay close attention to this space again.As a result, smart-contract leader Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has enjoyed a 46% price jump from the most recent market trough in October 2023. Archrivals Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) and Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO) nearly tripled over the same time span -- and up-and-comer Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) more than tripled.Does Ethereum have the right moves to counter these high-stakes gambits from its competitors on the grand chessboard of public opinion and developer interest? Let's see how the next three years might play out for the world's second-largest cryptocurrency.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel