18.03.2026 12:00:00

Where Will Ripple (XRP) Be in 10 Years? (Hint: A $1 Trillion Valuation Is Possible If This Happens).

For years, Ripple's XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) has remained one of the top cryptocurrencies in the world. After reaching a $200 billion market cap last year, the crypto project still commands a valuation of nearly $100 billion after a steep plunge in crypto markets globally.But if you ask Ripple's most bullish investors, many see the project's valuation exceeding $1 trillion during the next decade. Why? There are two key catalysts to watch closely. For years, Ripple, the closely held company that developed XRP, bet aggressively on its network replacing legacy international payment systems like SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication), which process trillions of dollars in transfers every year. But recently, the company has pivoted slightly to focus on an ecosystem approach rather than a direct replacement. This ecosystem focus is what has Chief Executive Officer Brad Garlinghouse bullish on Ripple's potential to reach a $1 trillion valuation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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