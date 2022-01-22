|
22.01.2022 00:44:00
Why Altcoins Like Fantom and Litecoin Dived Today
Capping a generally lousy week for cryptocurrencies, the U.S. dollar values of many altcoins took big hits on Friday.Few were spared, with both high-market cap tokens and the lower profile cryptos falling at double-digit rates. Among these were Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM), with a relatively steep drop of almost 19% on the day, and Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC), Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH), and Uniswap (CRYPTO: UNI), all sinking at around the 13% mark.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
