Why Altcoins Like Fantom and Litecoin Dived Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Capping a generally lousy week for cryptocurrencies, the U.S. dollar values of many altcoins took big hits on Friday.Few were spared, with both high-market cap tokens and the lower profile cryptos falling at double-digit rates. Among these were Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM), with a relatively steep drop of almost 19% on the day, and Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC), Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH), and Uniswap (CRYPTO: UNI), all sinking at around the 13% mark.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading