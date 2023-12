Why Altcoins Like Polkadot and Wrapped Bitcoin Were Zooming Higher This Week

As of early Friday morning, this week was shaping up to be a banner one for altcoins. Among many others, integration cryptocurrency Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) had advanced by 13% week to date by that point, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.Meanwhile, a pair of alternates to the top two coins -- Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) and Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO: WBTC) -- also came along for the ride, S&P Global Market Intelligence figures reveal. The former was up 16%, while the latter had advanced by 12%.Cryptocurrencies remain in the throes of a major and sustained rally. It just so happens that the dominant one, Bitcoin of course, seemed to be taking a pause by the end of the week. It dipped a little in price after hitting a recent peak of a hard-to-believe $45,000 on Wednesday afternoon. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel