Why Are Ethereum Classic and Lido Staked Ether Surging Today?

As the world's second-largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) generally dictates the way that many Ethereum-related tokens perform on any given day. Such is the case today, with Ethereum, Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC), and Lido Staked Ether (CRYPTO: STETH) all surging within a relatively tight band. As of 11:45 a.m. ET on Wednesday, these three tokens had risen 13.3%, 10.3%, and 13.2%, respectively, over the past 24 hours. These moves come on the heels of some rather impressive liquidation data for Ethereum. Over the past 24 hours, according to the website Coinglass, Ethereum liquidations surged to more than $575 million. These liquidations were skewed by more than 5 to 1 toward short trades, suggesting leveraged short-sellers are getting hit at a staggering pace. In fact, this pace of short liquidations is the fastest since July of 2021, providing retail investors with a potential short squeeze to jump on today. As more bullish sentiment builds in the market around Ethereum and other megacap tokens, staking interest on the Ethereum network could surge. For Lido Staked Ether, this is an obvious catalyst. That's because it's the token that represents the equivalent of a receipt for holders of ETH tokens staked on Lido's liquid staking platform.