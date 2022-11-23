Why Binance Coin, Litecoin, and Zcash Are Seeing Double-Digit Surges Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Ahead of today's highly anticipated release of the minutes from the last Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, investors in a range of risk assets are seeing notable surges. In the cryptocurrency space, this is certainly true, with many top tokens seeing double-digit gains in today's session.Among the notable gainers this morning are Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB), Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC), and Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC). As of 9:30 a.m. ET, these three tokens had surged 11.7%, 12%, and 11.9%, respectively, over the past 24 hours. Investors appear to be holding out hope for some explicit signs that a cooling of interest rate hikes could be on the horizon. The outsize moves among mega-cap tokens such as Binance Coin and Litecoin appear to be directly tied to this sentiment today. Litecoin has also been on a nice tear in recent days, surging on increased activity among crypto whales, as well as on news that the network has surpassed the key milestone of 135 million transactions.Continue reading