Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash Are Surging This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cryptocurrencies are having a banner week, despite chaos in the broader market, especially in the banking sector, which is likely due to the fact that many see cryptocurrencies as an alternative to the traditional banking system.Over the last week, the price of the world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), traded roughly 25% higher as of 1:35 p.m. ET Thursday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Meanwhile, the price of the world's second-largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), traded roughly 17% higher, and the price of Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) was up more than 14%.Continue reading