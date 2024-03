Why Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin Are Trending Higher Today

It's been a wild and wacky few days in the cryptocurrency world. Megacap tokens are seeing continued volatility, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) still up materially from yesterday's close (4 p.m. ET). These three tokens rose 2.8%, 3.8%, and 12.9%, respectively, over this time frame, as of 1:45 p.m. ET.Now, these increases are markedly lower than the previous increases these tokens saw during yesterday's session. Bitcoin, largely viewed as the benchmark for the entire sector, surged to a multiyear high of more than $63,000 per token yesterday, before giving up a good chunk of these gains. Currently, Bitcoin continues to hover around the $60,500 level, still substantially higher than the $45,000 level the token started the year at and the sub-$20,000 level investors saw late last year.Let's dive into what's driving this positive price momentum among these three megacap tokens today.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel