Why Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin Dropped, Then Popped, Today

In the cryptocurrency sector, wild swings are often viewed as par for the course. Accordingly, some of the incredible moves we've seen in recent days among the top cryptos by market capitalization may not necessarily feel out of the ordinary.That said, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin have each seen incredible moves to the upside and downside over the past day.Yesterday afternoon, between approximately 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. ET, these three tokens plunged around 7% in the span of an hour. This move coincided with reports from blockchain analytics firm Arkham that crypto wallets tied to defunct crypto exchange Mt. Gox and the U.S. government reported large transactions. Since this report was published, these three tokens have made back most of their losses but are still down 2.3%, 2.8%, and 3.1%, respectively, over the past 24 hours. Continue reading