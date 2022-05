Why Bitcoin and Ethereum Popped but TerraUSD Dropped on Friday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Volatility, thy name is crypto.As of 11:30 a.m. ET Friday, the values of a couple of the best-known and most widely owned cryptocurrencies -- Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) -- were finally bouncing back a bit after days of declines. The 6.8% rise in Bitcoin and the 8.7% rise in Ethereum over the prior 24 hours, however, stood in stark contrast to the continuing troubles of stablecoin TerraUSD (CRYPTO: UST), which is down 64.5% currently -- and was down by as much as 99.9% earlier in the day!Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading