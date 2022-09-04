|
04.09.2022 03:38:42
Why Bitcoin and Ethereum Were Stuck in the Slow Lane on Saturday
The general sluggishness in top cryptocurrencies over the past few days was extending into the weekend on Saturday afternoon. Both Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), which continues to hover around the psychologically important $20,000 barrier, was down slightly over 1% over the preceding 24 hours. The No. 2 coin, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was falling at a deeper rate of 1.8%.Many alt-asset investors are looking for macroeconomic signs that favor cryptocurrencies, and they're not getting them. Friday morning, the government's Labor Department released its latest monthly jobs report; this revealed that the U.S. economy added 315,000 jobs in August. Although that was the lowest figure since April 2021, it wasn't far from many economists' estimates. It also indicated that the American labor market continues to tighten, a dynamic that could drive up wages and thus exacerbate inflation. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Sie möchten in Kryptowährungen investieren? Unsere Ratgeber erklären, wie es innerhalb von 15 Minuten geht:» Bitcoin kaufen, Ripple kaufen, IOTA kaufen, Litecoin kaufen, Ethereum kaufen, Monero kaufen.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
0,9954
|
0,0009
|
|
0,09
|Japanischer Yen
|
139,566
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8656
|
0,0039
|
|
0,45
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9765
|
0,0002
|
|
0,02
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
7,8122
|
0,0068
|
|
0,09
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen beenden Handelswoche auf rotem Terrain -- ATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit Kurssprung ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Markt schloss vor dem Wochenende deutlich stärker. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte am letzten Handelstag der Woche Gewinne. Die US-Börsen notieren am Freitag mit Verlusten. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.