Why Bitcoin and Other Cryptos Were Bouncing Higher Today

Will the current cryptocurrency rally ever end? Investors could be forgiven for thinking that it won't, on Wednesday, as prices of the leading asset in that class, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), and a large pack of altcoins continued to trade well in positive territory.In addition to Bitcoin's 6% advance over the preceding 24 hours, the oft-maligned meme cryptos Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) were up a respective 4.9% and 5.6%. Not to be left behind, Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO) was surging more than 11% higher, and Lido DAO (CRYPTO: LDO) was defying gravity by 5.5%.There was no news of great substance affecting the crypto market that day, and when that occurs in the midst of a rally, the rally tends to extend. However, one fresh development to watch, as it ties into a big reason for the market's sunny bullishness these days, is a regulatory announcement on spot crypto ETFs handed down on Hump Day.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel