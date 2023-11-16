|
16.11.2023 01:22:00
Why Bitcoin and Other Cryptos Were Bouncing Higher Today
Will the current cryptocurrency rally ever end? Investors could be forgiven for thinking that it won't, on Wednesday, as prices of the leading asset in that class, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), and a large pack of altcoins continued to trade well in positive territory.In addition to Bitcoin's 6% advance over the preceding 24 hours, the oft-maligned meme cryptos Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) were up a respective 4.9% and 5.6%. Not to be left behind, Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO) was surging more than 11% higher, and Lido DAO (CRYPTO: LDO) was defying gravity by 5.5%.There was no news of great substance affecting the crypto market that day, and when that occurs in the midst of a rally, the rally tends to extend. However, one fresh development to watch, as it ties into a big reason for the market's sunny bullishness these days, is a regulatory announcement on spot crypto ETFs handed down on Hump Day.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Sie möchten in Kryptowährungen investieren? Unsere Ratgeber erklären, wie es innerhalb von 15 Minuten geht:» Bitcoin kaufen, Ripple kaufen, IOTA kaufen, Litecoin kaufen, Ethereum kaufen, Monero kaufen.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0852
|
0,0005
|
|
0,04
|Japanischer Yen
|
163,45
|
-0,6600
|
|
-0,40
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8732
|
-0,0005
|
|
-0,06
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,964
|
0,0012
|
|
0,12
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,4673
|
-0,0012
|
|
-0,01
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGewinnmitnahmen: ATX schlussendlich schwächer -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schwächeln letztlich
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich im Donnerstagshandel in Rot. Der deutsche Leitindex verzeichnete derweil Gewinne. Der Dow präsentiert sich am Donnerstag leichter. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es abwärts.