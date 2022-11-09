Why Bitcoin and Silvergate Capital Got Caught in the Crypto Crash Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The cryptocurrency meltdown has continued in a big way on Wednesday and it may get worse. Yesterday, major crypto exchange FTX ran into insolvency issues and competitor Binance agreed to buy the company. But that has spooked the crypto market and may cause billions of dollars of liquidations as FTX unwinds positions it holds with sister company Alameda Research, which FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried also owns. As of 3:30 p.m. ET, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) had fallen 7.8% in the last 24 hours to $16,845, Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO: WBTC) was down 7.8% to $16,824, and Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) had dropped as much as 14.3% but is now down 9.2% on the day. FTX's collapse has had a number of impacts on the crypto market. The first is that unwinding some of these positions will mean selling in an already illiquid crypto market, so values are dropping quickly.