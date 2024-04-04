|
04.04.2024 21:52:23
Why Bitcoin Cash, Mantle, and Bittensor Are Surging Today
The crypto market as a whole is seeing a nice move higher in today's session, with a 4% move to the upside over the past 24 hours. However, as of 2:45 p.m. ET, three key tokens are seeing outsized moves and are leading the charge higher. Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH), Mantle (CRYPTO: MNT), and Bittensor (CRYPTO: TAO) are 11.6%, 12.6%, and 8.7% higher, respectively, over the past day.These moves are driven by improved sentiment in the crypto sector, as a number of macro and token-specific catalysts take hold today.On the macro front, a lower U.S. dollar has investors shaking off the effects of continued strength in the key currency benchmark Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) that the entire crypto sector is gauged against. A higher U.S. dollar had continued to put pressure on most cryptocurrencies in recent weeks, as rate-cut bets were pushed out amid strong economic data. With recent commentary from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell suggesting rate cuts are on the table (at some point this year), the market appears to be pulling back in terms of its bearish bets on long-duration assets.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 360+ Kryptos und mehr als 2.800 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0796
|
-0,0042
|
|
-0,39
|Japanischer Yen
|
163,748
|
-0,2620
|
|
-0,16
|Britische Pfund
|
0,858
|
0,0006
|
|
0,07
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9779
|
0,0010
|
|
0,10
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,4527
|
-0,0323
|
|
-0,38
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Aussagen von Fed-Mitglied Kashkari: ATX und DAX in Rot -- Wall Street zum Start etwas stärker -- Asiens Märkte letztlich tiefer - Shanghai-Handel ruhte
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt verzeichnen Abgaben am letzten Handelstag der Woche. Die US-Börsen starten am Freitag etwas stärker in den Handel. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es am Freitag letztendlich abwärts, in Shanghai fand indes kein Handel statt.