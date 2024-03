Why Bitcoin Cash Triumphed on Thursday

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) is a hard fork of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Because of this, its price tends to more or less track that of the foundational cryptocurrency.As the trading week approached an end, however, the two assets diverged a bit. On Thursday late afternoon, Bitcoin Cash was up by nearly 7% from 4 p.m. ET the previous day, while Bitcoin had only risen by 2.5%. A looming event for Bitcoin Cash was a major reason for this.Bitcoin Cash is essentially an attempt to make a form of Bitcoin a useful, practical means of exchange for peer-to-peer transactions. While it hasn't yet succeeded with flying colors in achieving its goal, its close association with the world's favorite crypto keeps investor interest high. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel