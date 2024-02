Why Bitcoin Could Rise to More Than $50,000 by September

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was trading above $43,000 on Feb. 5. Although it hasn't been soaring after the approval of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in January, the digital currency is still up over 80% in the past 12 months.And there is still optimism that it can go even higher than that. Here's a look at why the price could rise beyond $50,000 within the next seven months.Approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF did not send the cryptocurrency's valuation soaring, but what could do the trick is a Bitcoin halving event. In such a case, the reward that crypto miners receive is cut in half to preserve the digital currency's scarcity and to help control supply.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel