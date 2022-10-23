Why Bitcoin Could Soar in the Coming Years

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In November 2021, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) looked unstoppable as its price approached $70,000 per coin. Since then, the cryptocurrency has lost nearly 70% of its value and it now trades for about $19,000.Was this just a big financial experiment gone bust, or should investors continue to look at Bitcoin as a possible vehicle for building a diversified investment portfolio?It's certainly possible that the king of cryptos has seen its best days, but there's also plenty to be optimistic about. When you consider Bitcoin's history of sell-offs and recoveries and an important upcoming event, this crypto looks quite attractive at current prices.Continue reading