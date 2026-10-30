Why Bitcoin Is Down Today

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is falling today, down about 5% in the last 24 hours as of 10:30 a.m. ET on Friday, Oct. 30, after hackers pulled off the largest crypto theft on record at the world's biggest exchange.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are down 1.3% and 2.1%, respectively.

On Thursday, attackers drained $6.3 billion from Binance's hot wallets -- the internet-connected wallets exchanges use to keep funds available for everyday trading. The hackers stole crypto from 10 blockchains, including 17,985 bitcoin worth about $1.45 billion. While this is a developing story, blockchain analytics firms point to North Korea's TraderTraitor group -- a state-sponsored hacking unit the FBI blamed for the $1.5 billion Bybit hack in 2025.

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