29.01.2023 15:35:00
Why Bitcoin Is One of This Billionaire Investor's Top Holdings in 2023
A popular strategy among the investment community is to follow the words of prominent investors to find clues as to what to do with their portfolios. For example, Warren Buffett, probably the greatest investor ever, publishes a yearly Berkshire Hathaway shareholder letter that both professional and individual investors scrutinize. Any moves Buffett makes could lead to strong returns if implemented. Another billionaire investor is Bill Miller, who just wrapped up a very successful career as a mutual fund manager. He stands out because of how incredibly bullish he has been on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the world's oldest and most valuable cryptocurrency. Here's why it's one of his top personal holdings. Miller rose to fame when he headed the Legg Mason Value Trust, a value-focused portfolio he managed that beat the S&P 500 for 15 straight years from 1991 to 2005. At one point, he oversaw a whopping $70 billion of client assets. Continue reading
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0871
|
-0,0018
|
|
-0,16
|Japanischer Yen
|
141,15
|
-0,5900
|
|
-0,42
|Britische Pfund
|
0,877
|
-0,0009
|
|
-0,10
|Schweizer Franken
|
1,0011
|
-0,0012
|
|
-0,12
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,5096
|
-0,0138
|
|
-0,16
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRuhiger letzter Handelstag der Woche: ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich stabil -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen tendierten etwas höher
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich im Freitagshandel von seiner freundlichen Seite. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt pendelte in einer engen Range um die Nulllinie. An der Wall Street ging es freundlich zu. Vor dem Wochenende ging es an den Märkten in Fernost leicht aufwärts.