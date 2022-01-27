27.01.2022 19:23:57

Why Bitcoin Is the Best Inflation Hedge Against the USD -- and Gold

Gold has historically been the best hedge against inflation. But there is a new kid on the block. As a nascent asset, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has been around for 13 years and has already demonstrated consistent staying power and positive price movement. Having started at an approximate price of ​​$0.003 in 2010, it has risen more than 13 million percent to around $37,000 per bitcoin at the time of writing. But the price of bitcoin is not what makes it a better inflation hedge than gold. It is Bitcoin's adherence to a finite supply of 21 million coins. Similarly, a limited supply has long been surmised as a dominant reason for gold's status as the world's store of value, but I argue that Bitcoin has something more to offer.Image Source: Getty Images.Continue reading
