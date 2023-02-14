Why Bitcoin Is This Billionaire's Favorite Cryptocurrency

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Ray Dalio, the billionaire co-manager of the world's largest hedge fund, is well-versed in microeconomic trends, and his long experience in tracking global economic trends has also helped him recognize growing shifts in the macroeconomic environment before they become mainstream.One shift he predicts is coming involves the growing competition between different forms of money. And he believes Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) will become a viable competitor among those forms -- so much so that he has allocated 2% of his own portfolio to the cryptocurrency. But why would a billionaire take on such a large position in such a risky asset? Fortunately for those of us who are curious, he recently elaborated on his reasoning.