03.05.2024 22:48:04
Why Bitcoin Miners Cratered This Week
The halving didn't have quite the impact many investors hoped this week as the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) fell 3.4% over the last seven days as of 2:30 p.m. ET. A recovery of 4.7% in the last 24 hours has saved this from being an even worse collapse for the industry.According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell as much as 13.8% during the week, Marathon Digital (NASDAQ: MARA) was down 11.8%, and Cleanspark (NASDAQ: CLSK) was off 16.2%. As I'm writing, the stocks are down 12.5%, 10.1%, and 15.2%.As much as the crypto industry is talked about as an alternative to traditional finance, the same drivers of growth stocks will move Bitcoin. The biggest news items this week were a hotter-than-expected inflation report early in the week and the Federal Reserve deciding to hold rates steady on Thursday.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
|Dollarkurs
1,0761
0,0037
0,34
|Japanischer Yen
164,88
-0,0400
-0,02
|Britische Pfund
0,858
0,0022
0,26
|Schweizer Franken
0,9752
-0,0010
-0,10
|Hongkong-Dollar
8,407
0,0271
0,32
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt herrschte vor dem Wochenende Zurückhaltung. Beim deutschen Leitindex waren am Freitag höhere Kurse zu sehen. Die US-Börsen verbuchten vor dem Wochenende Gewinne. An der Börse in Hongkong ging es zum Wochenschluss aufwärts.