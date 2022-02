Why Bitcoin Miners Like Riot Blockchain Fell Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A bad day for the leading cryptocurrencies typically means a bad day for cryptocurrency mining companies. Sure enough, on a Wednesday where both Bitcoin and Ethereum sagged in U.S. dollar price, so did major miners.This was compounded by disappointing preliminary earnings from a peer. As a result, shares of Bitcoin-digger Bit Mining (NYSE: BTCM) slipped by more than 9% on the day, followed by Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK), with declines at around the 7% mark.