Why Bitcoin Mining Stocks Dropped Like a Rock This Week

After some recovery over the past few weeks, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) miners had a rough go of it this week. The value of Bitcoin is down 7.6% in the past week as of noon ET on Friday, and that leads to a lot of lost value for miners and related companies.According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, shares of Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN) have fallen 15.7% since Friday's close, HIVE Blockchain (NASDAQ: HIVE) is down 17%, Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT) has dropped 17.6%, Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ: HUT) is down 16.9%, and Cipher Mining (NASDAQ: CIFR) has fallen 22.7%. But will the drop continue?You can see in the chart below how these companies follow the price of Bitcoin, at least over the short term. And with good reason.