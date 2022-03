Why Bitcoin Mining Stocks Jumped on Monday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The value of Bitcoin mining related stocks jumped on Monday as the price of Bitcoin itself shot higher. At 3:30 p.m. ET the value of Bitcoin was up 7.3% over the last 24 hours and 17.4% over the past week. That's pushed shares of miners Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) as much as 15% higher and 10.3% up as of this writing. Competitor Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ: HUT) was up as much as 13.6% and is now up 6.6%. And computing supplier Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN) was up 11.7% at its high and is currently 5.5% higher for the day. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading