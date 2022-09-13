|
13.09.2022 23:04:59
Why Bitcoin Mining Stocks Plunged on Tuesday
The news couldn't have been much worse for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and cryptocurrencies today. Inflation in the U.S. came in higher than expected at 0.1% last month, with core inflation up 0.6%. This was despite investors thinking that inflation may be slowing, which could have opened the door to the Federal Reserve slowing its pace of interest rate increases. Shares of Bitcoin-related stocks were trading near their daily lows at 3 p.m. ET. Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) was down as much as 9.8%, Bitfarms (NASDAQ: BITF) had fallen 10.6%, Marathon Digital (NASDAQ: MARA) dropped 10.9%, HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ: HIVE) declined 11.3%, and Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ: HUT) fell as much as 14.6%.Bitcoin is down 9.9% as I'm writing to $20,245, which seems bad, but the cryptocurrency is still up 7.4% over the past week. But when Bitcoin drops rapidly, it can often cause Bitcoin mining and related stocks to drop dramatically as well. This happens for two reasons. Continue reading
