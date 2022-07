Why Bitcoin Mining Stocks Popped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cryptocurrency prices headed sharply higher on Thursday, led by the market cap leader, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Not surprisingly, that helped push Bitcoin mining stocks upward too. Shares of Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ: HUT) jumped by as much as 18.1% in trading Thursday, Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) gained as much as 16.8%, and Bitfarms (NASDAQ: BITF) climbed as much as 13.7%. Those stocks closed the day up by 15.9%, 16.6%, and 13.7%, respectively. Bitcoin was trading 6.8% higher over the prior 24 hours at the close of stock trading on Thursday. As miners generate their revenue in the form of Bitcoin, a rise in its price should help both their revenues and margins. Continue reading