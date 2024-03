Why Bitcoin Popped Over $64,000 and Plunged to $59,000 in Minutes Today

Cryptocurrencies are known for their volatility, but that was pushed to the max today as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) jumped as much as 12.6% to over $64,000 for a moment only to plunge to $59,000 an hour later. At 3:30 p.m. ET, the cryptocurrency is trading at around $60,000 and is still up 5% over the past 24 hours.The entire market followed Bitcoin's move, but Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) were two of the more notable movers. Ethereum jumped 7.4% at its peak only to fall back to flat for the day. Dogecoin regained most of its late afternoon pop and is up 13% on the day.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel