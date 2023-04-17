Why Bitcoin Slumped 3% Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's been a rocky day for most risk assets today, with all three major indexes seeing red in today's early afternoon session. This bearish sentiment has bled into the crypto market, with the world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), slumping 3% over the past 24 hours, as of 12:30 p.m. ET.This move coincides with some strong liquidation data, suggesting investors who have taken bullish bets using derivatives and leverage have been forced to unwind their positions. Approximately 80% of Bitcoin liquidations today took place on the long side, with $41.9 million in total liquidations taking place today, according to data from Coinglass. This liquidation-linked move in Bitcoin highlights the importance of understanding how leverage works, to the upside and downside. The digital asset ecosystem is driven in large part by significant large bets, often linked to leverage. Thus, many investors in this space constantly keep a close eye on what so-called whales, or large investors, are doing, and how the derivatives markets look at a given point in time.