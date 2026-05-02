02.05.2026 13:22:00

Why Bitcoin Still Looks Like Crypto's Best Generational Wealth Bet

Despite there being literally hundreds of thousands of different cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) remains far and away the market bellwether. It currently accounts for a staggering 60% of the total market cap of the crypto market, and it's typically the first cryptocurrency into any investor's portfolio.There's a good reason for that: Bitcoin has been the clear market leader in performance over the past decade. If you want to capture the performance of the crypto market, you need to have a position in Bitcoin. Long story short, Bitcoin still looks like crypto's best generational wealth bet, and here's why.With Bitcoin, it's important to keep your eye on the big picture. Yes, Bitcoin is down a disappointing 40% since October. But over the past decade, Bitcoin has clearly outperformed every major cryptocurrency.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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