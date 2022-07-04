|
04.07.2022 17:55:25
Why Bitcoin Stocks Crashed (Again) Last Month
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) continued its long slide in June 2022. The largest cryptocurrency fell 36.7%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, dragging many related stocks down with it. For example, software company and Bitcoin investor MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) lost 37.9% while Bitcoin investment fund Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC) dropped 41.3% lower and Bitcoin miner Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 41.7%.The crypto market faced the same risk-averse investor behavior as in recent months, fueled by grim inflation reports and economic uncertainty on a global level. Moreover, lawmakers took some steps toward cryptocurrency regulation in June, but the bureaucratic wheels turn slowly, and nobody knows what the long-term legal framework will look like.If Bitcoin prices continue to fall much further, we'll probably see some consolidation in the cryptocurrency industry. Companies with weak balance sheets and shaky business plans may have to close shop, file for bankruptcy, and sell their assets to stronger rivals. For example, the crypto-focused hedge fund Three Arrows Capital has filed for bankruptcy and liquidation, and crypto-lending specialist Celsius Network has frozen trades, withdrawals, and balance transfers due to "extreme market conditions."Continue reading
