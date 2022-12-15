Why Bitcoin SV Continues to Surge Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In today's cryptocurrency market, most tokens are down drastically alongside equities as concerns around tight monetary policy continuing for longer than expected hit risk assets. However, not all tokens are seeing stark declines today. Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV) has been in the green today and has been surging all week. This crypto has seen 24-hour gains of 1.8% as of 2 p.m. EST, and it is up more than 7% for the week.This surge comes amid reports that a Bitcoin SV-powered social platform, Boardz, has been launched. Boardz is the latest application built on top of this blockchain, allowing users to discuss and earn BSV tokens. Early participation has been incentivized with a Rewardz program, which reportedly allows the use of more than 80 BSV to tip users for their posts.Bitcoin SV is intriguing because it is a fork of the Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) blockchain, which is itself a fork of the original Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) blockchain. Bitcoin SV aims to provide improved scalability and stability while offering a platform for the building of enterprise-level applications, driving interest in the bull case around Bitcoin-based applications.Continue reading