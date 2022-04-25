|
25.04.2022 12:00:00
Why blockchain is the future of the internet
The future of the internet has been the subject of much speculation and debate in the past few years. From the rise of virtual worlds and immersive experiences to the explosive growth of social media, the internet has become a ubiquitous medium for communication and commerce. With the rise of blockchain, the internet is about to go through a major transformation.This isn’t the first transformation of the internet. Since its public emergence nearly 30 years ago, the internet has gone through two major evolutions and is about to go through a third. These transformations not only have changed how we use the internet and what we use it for, but they have impacted the world at large, changing how we live and work and interact with others.To read this article in full, please click here
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Jetzt Devisen mit bis zu Hebel 30 handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie mit Devisen mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Mit nur 100,00 € können Sie von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
77% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0734
|
-0,0076
|
|
-0,70
|Japanischer Yen
|
137,5025
|
-1,3835
|
|
-1,00
|Britische Pfund
|
0,844
|
0,0022
|
|
0,26
|Schweizer Franken
|
1,0284
|
-0,0046
|
|
-0,45
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,4221
|
-0,0584
|
|
-0,69