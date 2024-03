Why Cathie Wood Thinks Bitcoin Could Soar to More Than $1 Million Before 2030

In an interview on the New Zealand Herald's Markets With Madison online video show, Cathie Wood once again reiterated her belief that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) will soar to more than $1 million sooner than later. This isn't the first time Wood has claimed Bitcoin would reach $1 million, but it is the first time she's said that a million-dollar-plus Bitcoin could happen before her past estimate of 2030. Her remarks may come off as sensational, but they aren't without merit. Citing multiple fundamental characteristics that make Bitcoin a superior currency, along with some more recent developments, Wood has made a case for a seven-figure Bitcoin that isn't as crazy as it seems. Here's why she and her team at ARK Invest think Bitcoin's future is so bright.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel