|
18.01.2022 22:08:46
Why Chainlink, Polygon, and Monero Nosedived Today
As of 3:30 p.m. ET, top cryptocurrencies Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK), Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) and Monero (CRYPTO: XMR) found themselves in the crypto doghouse. These tokens have dropped 6%, 5.1%, and 7.6% over the past 24 hours, respectively.The top crypto projects each saw declines that were more than double the overall market, which dropped 2.3% over the past 24 hours, at 3:30 p.m. ET. Today, investors are pricing in amplified risk among high-growth stocks and digital tokens, amid a rising interest rate environment.The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury rose above 1.87%, signaling the highest level since the onset of the pandemic. Additionally, the spread on five-year and 30-year U.S. Treasury bonds narrowed to its lowest level since the onset of the pandemic, another bearish signal for the market.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Sie möchten in Kryptowährungen investieren? Unsere Ratgeber erklären, wie es innerhalb von 15 Minuten geht:» Bitcoin kaufen, Ripple kaufen, IOTA kaufen, Litecoin kaufen, Ethereum kaufen, Monero kaufen.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1338
|
-0,0006
|
|
-0,05
|Japanischer Yen
|
129,33
|
-0,3800
|
|
-0,29
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8308
|
-0,0024
|
|
-0,29
|Schweizer Franken
|
1,0383
|
-0,0008
|
|
-0,08
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,8269
|
-0,0099
|
|
-0,11
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt im Minus -- DAX beendet Sitzung stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Donnerstag Verluste. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierte derweil aufwärts. An der Wall Street werden am Donnerstag Gewinne beobachtet. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten dominierten am Donnerstag die positiven Vorzeichen.