29.09.2023 00:19:56

Why Cryptocurrencies Like Bitcoin and Ethereum Surged Today

Thursday was a fine day for cryptocurrencies nearly across the board, with the sector's leaders driving the rally. No. 1 and No. 2 -- respectively, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) -- were trading around 3% higher over the 24 hours preceding late afternoon.As the top dogs go, the remaining pack typically follows, so a host of other coins, tokens, and related assets also moved higher, albeit at different paces. Fellow crypto Aave (CRYPTO: AAVE) was enjoying a nearly 9% surge, while miner Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT) was defying gravity at a nearly 5% clip.The trajectory of cryptocurrencies (and stocks closely tied to them, like Riot Platforms) frequently depends on the performance of low-risk assets. When the latter start to weaken, this emboldens certain investors to stack up on the riskier goodies, and coins and tokens are still considered to be model high-risk plays. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Sie möchten in Kryptowährungen investieren? Unsere Ratgeber erklären, wie es innerhalb von 15 Minuten geht:

» Bitcoin kaufen, Ripple kaufen, IOTA kaufen, Litecoin kaufen, Ethereum kaufen, Monero kaufen.

Newssuche

GO

Nachrichten

Devisenkurse

Name Kurs +/- %
Dollarkurs
1,0565
-0,0002
-0,02
Japanischer Yen
157,8885
0,1585
0,10
Britische Pfund
0,8669
0,0014
0,16
Schweizer Franken
0,9677
0,0009
0,09
Hongkong-Dollar
8,2737
0,0024
0,03
Währungsrechner
mehr

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vortageserholung setzt sich fort: ATX und DAX mit Aufschlägen zum Quartalsschluss -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneins ins Wochenende
Sowohl am heimischen als auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt griffen Anleger am Freitag zu. Die Anleger an den US-Börsen agieren am Freitag wankelmütig. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes tendierten in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen