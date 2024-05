Why Did the iShares Bitcoin Trust Drop 17% in April?

The iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ: IBIT) tumbled 17.1% last month, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The exchange-traded fund launched earlier this year, and it's become a popular vehicle for people seeking Bitcoin exposure in their investment portfolio. Macroeconomic conditions created a favorable environment for the cryptocurrency during the first quarter, but those reversed in April.Bitcoin has become a more popular asset class with broader acceptance among investors. That reputation shift is generally a force that stimulates demand, which helps Bitcoin holders. However, this legitimacy comes with consequences, such as exposure to the prevailing forces in global capital markets.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel