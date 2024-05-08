|
08.05.2024 23:12:59
Why Did the iShares Bitcoin Trust Drop 17% in April?
The iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ: IBIT) tumbled 17.1% last month, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The exchange-traded fund launched earlier this year, and it's become a popular vehicle for people seeking Bitcoin exposure in their investment portfolio. Macroeconomic conditions created a favorable environment for the cryptocurrency during the first quarter, but those reversed in April.Bitcoin has become a more popular asset class with broader acceptance among investors. That reputation shift is generally a force that stimulates demand, which helps Bitcoin holders. However, this legitimacy comes with consequences, such as exposure to the prevailing forces in global capital markets.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0777
|
-0,0005
|
|
-0,04
|Japanischer Yen
|
167,81
|
0,1800
|
|
0,11
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8605
|
-0,0005
|
|
-0,06
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9773
|
0,0003
|
|
0,04
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,421
|
-0,0048
|
|
-0,06