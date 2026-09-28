28.09.2026 20:37:00

Why Does the Price of Bitcoin Keep Going Up? The Answer Might Surprise You.

Since July, when it briefly dipped below $60,000, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is up a resounding 40%. That's particularly impressive, given the spate of negative news that has hit the crypto market recently, including Congress' failure to advance the Clarity Act.

So why, exactly, is the price of Bitcoin soaring? These four factors offer the best explanation.

The easy answer is "ETF inflows." Money is once again flowing into Bitcoin ETFs at a prodigious rate, and that is helping to push up the price of Bitcoin. The funds actually buy and hold coins, so there's real substance in this argument.

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