Why Dollar-Cost Averaging Into Bitcoin Is ​​the Best Strategy

The best way to execute a long-term investment strategy is to dollar -cost average (DCA) into an asset. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is no exception.For most people, buying a little bit each day, or every week, will result in higher returns than if they tried to time the market. By buying every day, you're getting the best prices, the worst prices, and everything in between. Implementing a DCA strategy for Bitcoin serves three purposes: to get the best average price on Bitcoin, to save time, and to alleviate the fear of missing out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading