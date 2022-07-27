Why Ethereum, Coinbase, and Bitcoin Popped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Up and down. Down and up. Cryptocurrencies can't seem to find a direction this week and the movement depends on the day. Today, the move is positive and there was some relatively good news coming out about the industry. As of noon ET, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is up 3.9% in the last 24 hours, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) are up 8.7%, and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) is up 6.2% after trading as much as 8.1% higher today. The biggest fundamental news of the day was Ethereum's Shadow Fork 10 taking place early this morning. This is another test ahead of "The Merge," which is expected in September. Another shadow fork is expected on Aug. 10 and will be the third and final major test before The Merge. Continue reading