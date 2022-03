Why Ethereum and ApeCoin Were Sinking on Sunday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Sunday wasn't exactly a day of rest or pleasure for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and ApeCoin (CRYPTO:APE). As of mid-afternoon, over the preceding 24 hours Ethereum dipped by almost 2% and ApeCoin suffered a much steeper fall at nearly 19%. Fresh comments from a big name in the crypto world were the root cause of the drops.On Friday, Time magazine published a profile of Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin, in which he delivered some choice quotes about the state of cryptocurrencies in general, and Ethereum specifically.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading