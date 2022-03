Why Ethereum Did Better Than Most Stocks on Friday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The top altcoin by market captailization in the cryptocurrency sphere, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), had a fine Friday. The coin was up by nearly 5% across the preceding 24 hours as of late afternoon trading, a rate that was more than three times the percentage gain of the S&P 500 index of stocks. Investors are clearly feeling more confident about cryptocurrencies, and Ethereum is a top name within that group of assets.As a whole, cryptocurrencies are coming back in favor after a rather bearish period. They are rightly considered to be relatively risky investments, and in times of global distress (such as the current war in Ukraine) investment money tends to move toward assets deemed safer by many.